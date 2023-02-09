Former B.C. premier John Horgan to retire from politics

Former B.C. premier John Horgan intends to fully retire from provincial politics as of next month, delivering a farewell speech in the legislature Thursday after decades of public service.

Horgan, 63, will be leaving his post as MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca on Vancouver Island in March.

"I'm so fortunate to have this opportunity ... How did I get to be so lucky?" he said during an emotional address to the B.C. Legislature.

"I've loved every minute of it, and I can't say any more than that."

Horgan did not explicitly announce his intent to step down inside the chamber on Thursday. Otherwise, it would be effective immediately. A spokesperson with the premier's office later confirmed to CBC News he intends to leave in March.

Last year, Horgan began his exit from politics by stepping down as premier following treatment for throat cancer. He had initially said he would continue to serve as an MLA until the end of his term next fall.

Former B.C. premier John Horgan speaks during the opening of a new building for Simon Fraser University's Surrey campus in Surrey, B.C., on April 25, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

He was succeeded by Premier David Eby in November.

"You've been our coach, you've been our captain, supportive, encouraging, direct, only sometimes unpredictable, but above everything else, I want to say thank you so much," Eby said, rising in the chamber after a standing ovation for Horgan.

"Thank you to [Horgan's wife,] Ellie, thank you to your family for giving John to the people of British Columbia ... I'm so humbled by the shoes that I have to fill."

Opposition House Leader Todd Stone also rose to thank Horgan for his service.

"You really are looking good, and we're so very grateful for that," said Stone, referring to Horgan's health. "We wish nothing but great health for you and your family, much happiness with Ellie and your boys in the months and years ahead.

"John from Langford: all British Columbians thank you for your love of our province, your commitment to serving its people best, and thank you for always doing your level best," Stone concluded.

Horgan became the only two-term premier in the history of B.C.'s New Democratic party after winning a decisive second term in a snap election during the first year of the pandemic in 2020.

During that second term, he became the longest-serving NDP premier in provincial history.

Horgan began his career in politics as a legislative assistant in the 1990s, working in a number of policy roles across several ministries before winning his first term as an MLA in what was then known as the riding of Malahat-Juan de Fuca in 2005.

He served as Leader of the Opposition from 2014 to 2017.