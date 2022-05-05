Vancouver designer's boots on deck as official shoes of the Enterprise in new Star Trek series

Vancouver's John Fluevog is joining the USS Enterprise this spring as Starfleet's official bootmaker.

Fluevog, whose shoes have been worn by the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and even B.C.'s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry designed footwear for the cast of the new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which premieres May 5.

He said he feels a sense of connection to Star Trek in that both his shoes and the series offer a sense of escapism.

"I just like the idea of living in another world than the one we live in," he said.

"Who wouldn't want to do that? Sometimes, the world we live in sucks, right? We want to just get away. That's part of what fashion and part of what dressing up is, is just getting out of the world we live in."

The Starfleet boots will be made available to the public and will retail for about $500 Cdn. (Submitted by Fluevog Shoes)

Fluevog staffer Dani Boynton says she's watched Star Trek all her life.

"My mom introduced me to it when I was really little. We watched the original series together and then, you know, when I was a teenager, the next generation came out and I just totally fell in love with it," she said.

What she appreciates most about the franchise is its commitment to diversity, something it's been applauded for since it first aired in 1966.

"I feel like the new Star Trek's just breaking new ground as Star Trek always has," Boynton said, pointing out that newer iterations of Star Trek have introduced different genders and body types to the show.

John Fluevog says his collaboration with Star Trek is fitting, given that both his shoes and the series offer a sense of escapism. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

Fluevog himself couldn't agree more.

"I like the idea that all kinds of weirdos are accepted. So, it's just a great privilege and a great combination."

The boots are tall, slim and shaped around the foot. They're made of soft leather and elastic uppers, with a leather harness and, of course, feature the Star Trek delta insignia on the ankle.

The boots come in both grey and black to match Starfleet's uniforms. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

"There are no sewing machines in space, so we had to be very careful about not showing any stitching and seams anywhere," Fluevog said.

Strange New Worlds costume designer Bernadette Croft said the boots are her favourite part of the uniform.

"Fluevog boots never fail." "They look futuristic and edgy … such a strong silhouette."