NPA's John Coupar ends campaign for Vancouver mayor

John Coupar has ended his campaign for mayor of Vancouver.

The Non-Partisan Association (NPA) announced Friday morning that Coupar, currently a park board commissioner, had resigned as the party's mayoral candidate.

"We thank John for his remarkable service and tireless dedication to Vancouver as an elected … and we wish him well," said the NPA board in announcing Coupar's decision.

The statement said Coupar informed the board at a meeting the night before, where they met to discuss the progress of the campaign.

An hour after the NPA's announcement, Coupar tweeted out a statement saying he was grateful for the opportunity to run.

"I love this city and have enjoyed serving the residents of Vancouver over the last 11 years. I have always strived to walk with the utmost integrity and with an unwavering commitment to those I serve," he wrote.

"As I move on, I am looking forward to spending time with my family and friends."

Coupar was named the NPA's candidate in 2021 in a surprise announcement, spurring three councillors elected with the party in 2018 to become independents.

He was one of five actively campaigning candidates for mayor — along with Colleen Hardwick, Mark Marrissen, Ken Sim and incumbent Kennedy Stewart — and had been in fourth or fifth place in polls conducted in recent months.

NPA board member Elizabeth Ball said the board would consult with its candidates on next steps, and said the NPA hoped to find a new mayoral candidate before the Sept. 9 registration deadline.

"We're very, very sorry that it's not the right time for John," said Ball.

"I think he looked at the lay of the land and saw what it's like campaigning … and thought this is just not the time for me."

Local elections across B.C. are scheduled for Oct. 15.