5 years after fatal police shooting during armed standoff at cabin, coroner's inquest begins

A coroner's inquest into the death of a man fatally shot by RCMP in a remote area of eastern British Columbia is set to begin Monday, nearly five years after the man's death.

John Buehler was killed in an armed standoff at a trapper's cabin near Lake Kinbasket, south of Valemount, B.C., on Sept. 17, 2014.

His adult daughter, Shanna Buehler, was also shot and taken to hospital. She has since recovered.

A coroner's inquest into the incident was announced on May 22. The inquests are mandatory for any deaths that happen while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

RCMP said officers with the emergency response team fired several shots in an attempt to arrest John Buehler, 51, for failing to appear in court on previous charges.

Hours after the shooting, RCMP released a public statement saying "shots were fired and police officers returned fire." The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) later said it found no evidence that both parties fired shots.

The Crown decided not to charge the four RCMP officers involved in the shooting in late 2016, saying the evidence gathered by the IIO — which investigates all police-involved shootings — did not meet standards for charge approval.

The inquest was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT at the courthouse in Prince George, B.C. The inquest will review what happened and may result in a jury recommending measures to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Coroner's juries do not make findings of legal responsibility.

Buehler had been arrested and charged in a separate incident earlier in 2014. That arrest followed an extended standoff with police.