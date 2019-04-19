Children of Penticton murder victims say their parents played no part in neighbourhood feud alleged by killer

The children of three Okanagan murder victims say their parents were not part of a neighbourhood dispute that the killer claimed was his motivation — and that the feud existed only in the minds of the killer and his ex-wife.

John Brittain pleaded guilty on Oct.15 to the shooting deaths of four people in Penticton, B.C., on April 15, 2019.

On that spring morning, Brittain shot and killed Rudi Winter, Susan and Barry Wonch, and Darlene Knippleberg.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Killer blamed actions on 'bullies'

At his sentencing, Brittain said the murders were motivated by a bid to protect his ex-wife, Katherine Brittain, from local bullies in a simmering neighbourhood feud.

But in an exclusive interview with CBC News, the daughters of three of John Brittain's victims say that characterization of their parents "could not be further from the truth."

Sarah Young, the daughter of the Wonches, and Tanya Steele, the daughter of Rudi Winter, say their parents were kind people living in a close-knit neighbourhood, who did nothing to provoke either the violence itself or a preceding litany of complaints from Katherine Brittain.

Katherine Brittain insists she had no prior knowledge of the shootings, and was not charged. A wrongful death suit filed against her by Young was settled out of court.

Police forensic officers investigate after the body of one of John Brittain's victims was found in April 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Neighbours gave ex-wife 'wide berth'

At the time of the shootings, Katherine Brittain lived across the street from the Wonch family and next door to the Winters, while John Brittain lived a few blocks away.

The daughters described how, prior to the murders, Katherine Brittain had raised an escalating number of complaints against their parents, objecting to everything from trespassing to foliage, fireplace smoke, and filing multiple grievances with the bylaw department and local media.

In one instance, Young says Katherine Brittain complained to the city about her parents' retirement hobby of refinishing antiques, accusing them of running an illegal business. After that, Young says, her parents "just gave her a wide berth."

In a statement issued by her lawyer after the sentencing, Katherine Brittain points out that "the problems she had reported to the City of Penticton of two neighbours violating city bylaws were ones she was dealing with through proper channels with the city."

At his sentencing, John Brittain apologized to his ex-wife.

"She had no idea I would have done such a thing," he said.

"To the families, my next apologies — I am shattered and devastated for what I have done."

'They were just, honestly, great people'

Young and Steele worry rumours about the alleged neighbourhood dispute will haunt their families and taint their parents' memories.

"My dad was a really kind and gentle soul. He was a peaceful man who loved his family," said Steele, adding that he had three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom he took under his wing.

"I just want everybody to know that he didn't deserve this. He didn't deserve to die this way."

Rudi Winter was one of four people shot and killed in by John Brittain in April 2019. His daughter, Tanya Steele, says her father did nothing to provoke the violence. (Rudi Winter/Facebook)

Young said her stepfather Barry Wonch was "selfless, he was helpful, he was kind. He was caring, he was fun, he was loving. He was buddies with Rudi. ...

"And they were just, honestly, great people. They were family people, and would have had no part in any bullying. It just couldn't be further from the truth, and people need to know that.

"They were just beautiful parents… and beautiful grandparents… and it's devastating."