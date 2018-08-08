City of Victoria to remove John A. MacDonald statue from front steps of city hall

The City of Victoria is planning to remove the statue of John A. MacDonald, Canada's first prime minister, from the front steps of city hall because of what it says is his role as "a leader of violence against Indigenous peoples."

Council will be asked Thursday to endorse the decision of the City Family, a group created by the municipality last year to address issues of reconciliation, to have the statue removed on Aug. 11.

"It's been a year of discussion and deliberation, and we realized it's going to be many years of reconciliation," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

"One of the things we heard very clearly from the Indigenous family members is that coming to city hall to do this work, and walking past John A. Macdonald every time, feels contradictory.

"And if the city is serious about reconciliation, which I would say we are, then one important thing we do is temporarily remove the [statue] from the front steps of city hall."

'There are no timelines, there are no agendas'

A plaque will replace the statue, saying: "We will keep the public informed as the Witness Reconciliation Program unfolds, and as we find a way to recontextualize MacDonald in an appropriate way."

Helps said there is no timeline for when that might happen.

"There are no timelines, there are no agendas, there are no deliverables. The process of reconciliation is a process of relationship building, truth telling, trust building. The discussions and the dinners will continue, and we'll see what comes of it," she said.

"We're in an era of reconciliation, and no one's erasing anything, but we have to understand the complexity of history, and that's what this process is about."

The city began exploring the change last year, at the same time as many in Ontario debated whether to remove Macdonald's name from schools. While prime minister, Macdonald's government created the Indian Act and established the system of residential schools.

Macdonald served as MP for Victoria from 1878 to 1882.

