Joffre Lakes Park to reopen for long weekend, then close again to allow for harvest celebrations, says chief

A provincial park in British Columbia that has been closed to allow for harvest celebrations by two First Nations will reopen temporarily for the Labour Day long weekend.

Last week, the Lil'wat and N'Quatqua First Nations said they were "shutting down'' public access to Joffre Lakes Park, located north of Whistler, adding that they were asserting their title and rights to shared unceded territory to take time to harvest and gather resources.

They said the park will reopen on National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

The B.C. Parks website says the park is inaccessible to the public until Sept. 1, and it is working with First Nations "to find a solution to their concerns around space and privacy for cultural activities."



Dean Nelson, chief of the Lil'wat First Nation, told CBC News the park will reopen on Friday and close again on Sunday, saying the temporary reopening is an act of good faith on their part.

In a statement issued last week, the Nations said the decision is supported by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that said First Nations' consent is required to use its lands and resources.

The statement said the goal is to "ensure our well-being for our future'' and asked people to honour the decision.

The two First Nations said the closure of Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, known as Pipi7iyekw, will allow for a harvest celebration on their shared and overlapping traditional territories.

Skyrocketing visitors to Joffre Lakes led the province to implement a free day-pass system in 2021. More than 196,000 people visited the park in 2019, more than triple the number of visitors in 2010.

Dean Nelson, chief of the Lil'wat First Nation, stands at the base of Mount Meager, where efforts are underway to harness the volcano's heat as geothermal energy. (Jill English/CBC News )

Nelson said last week that the crowds have filled up the parking lots and left litter behind in the park, limiting members of the Lil'wat Nation from spending time on the site.

"A few years ago, anybody and everybody that wanted to be there was there. It was like a social media magnet," said Nelson. "We endured the traffic.

Nelson said prior to the decision, the Nation had requested meetings with B.C. Parks to discuss closures but were never granted a meeting.

"We've been requesting. We need to have time there as well ... but it's never been granted. It's never been talked about," he said.

Nelson said members of the nation will spend time on the land harvesting and hunting over the next month.