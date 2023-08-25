2 First Nations 'shutting down' Joffre Lakes access for more than a month to allow for harvest celebrations

The Líl̓wat Nation and N'Quatqua First Nation are "shutting down" access to one of the most popular parks in B.C. for more than a month, according to a Wednesday statement from the nations.

The two First Nations say the closure of Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, known as Pipi7iyekw, will allow for a harvest celebration on their shared and overlapping traditional territories.

The park will re-open on National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30, according to the nations.

"(We) are asserting our Title and Rights to our shared unceded territory to take this time to harvest and gather our resources within our territories," said a statement signed by Chiefs Kukwpi Skalúlmecw Dean Nelson and Kukwpi Micah Thevarge.

"We are asking you to help in honouring us by providing us with sufficient time and space that we require to conduct our Nt'akmen (our ways) within our lands."

The decision is a reflection of the First Nations' rights to steward their own lands and territories as outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and Canada's Constitution Act, and upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada in the Tsilqot'in decision, according to the letter.

According to the 2014 decision, Aboriginal title confers "the right to decide how land will be used ... and the right to pro-actively use and manage the land."

Dean Nelson, chief of the Lil'wat First Nation, says the park will be closed to allow for harvest activities by both First Nations. (Jill English/CBC News )

Ensuring community access for food sustenance and traditional use activities is also a key tenet of the Nations' visitor use management strategy and action plan for the park, which was developed jointly with the province in 2019 and 2021.

"These lands have been used and occupied by the Líl̓wat and N'Quatqua since time immemorial," said the statement.

CBC has reached out to the B.C. environment ministry, which is responsible for provincial parks, for comment.

Skyrocketing visitors to Joffre Lakes led the province to implement a free day-pass system in 2021.

More than 196,000 people visited the park in 2019, more than triple the number of visitors in 2010.