Braving the Joffre Lakes crush this weekend? It's best to arrive early

Looking to get away from it all this long weekend? Then you might want to consider heading somewhere other than B.C.'s famed Joffre Lakes Provincial Park.

By Thursday afternoon, the province was already urging hikers to arrive early if they hoped to snag a parking spot and get a glimpse of the park's beautiful blue-green lakes.

Joffre Lakes is less than 45 minutes from Pemberton, and its parking lots are often full by 9 a.m.

The park's website goes as far as urging hikers to consider heading somewhere else for their adventures, offering a list of alternative destinations.

The park's glacier-laden mountains and pristine lakes have attracted mobs of visitors in recent years, leading to bottlenecks on the trails. About 183,000 people visited the park last year.

1/2 We are expecting a high volume of visitors at Joffre Lakes Park this long weekend. Please arrive early to secure a spot in the parking lots or on the shuttle, or make alternative plans. Parking on the highway shoulder is prohibited. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy99</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaToSky?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaToSky</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pemberton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pemberton</a> —@DriveBC 2/2 Please note that for this weekend the shuttle bus lot location will be located at the Cayoosh weather station lot instead of the Duffey Lake lot. Please follow signs on the highway near Joffre Lakes Park. For more shuttle details go to: <a href="https://t.co/AI6R4TjsKR">https://t.co/AI6R4TjsKR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pemberton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pemberton</a> —@DriveBC

The sides of Highway 99 leading up to the park have often been lined with parked cars in past years, but as of June 29, those illegally parked vehicles are being towed away.

At the same time, the province has introduced shuttles to bring hikers directly to the park.

Dogs and other pets were permanently banned from Joffre Lakes in May 2018 to protect the environment and surrounding area. The province also made reservations mandatory for all overnight campers at Joffre Lakes as of April 2019.