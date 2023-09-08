Joffre Lakes Park stays shut for at least another week following First Nations closure

British Columbia's environment minister says Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will remain closed until next Friday after public access was shut down by two First Nations more than two weeks ago.

George Heyman said in a statement that the government has been in discussion with the Lil'wat and N'Quatqua First Nations about their decision to halt access to "harvest and gather'' resources in the territory.

The First Nations had originally said the park would be shut until Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30, but it temporarily reopened during the Labour Day long weekend.

Heyman now says the park will remain closed until Sept. 15.

He says another week of talks is needed to find "a collaborative resolution that supports reconciliation.''

He says the government wants an agreement with the First Nations that gives space and privacy for cultural activities but also ensures public access in a sustainable and responsible fashion.

"We acknowledge that this decision has an impact on people's plans and are working hard to provide certainty for everyone through a mutually acceptable agreement,'' Heyman says.

The First Nations issued a joint statement on Aug. 24, asserting their title rights on the land and jointly closing public access to the park, about 200 kilometres north of Vancouver.

"We are asking you to help in honouring us by providing us with sufficient time and space that we require to conduct our Nt'akmen (our ways) within our lands." said the statement, signed by chiefs Kukwpi Skalúlmecw Dean Nelson and Kukwpi Micah Thevarge.

They say the decision is supported by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that found First Nations' consent is required to use its lands and resources.

According to the 2014 court decision, Aboriginal title confers "the right to decide how land will be used ... and the right to pro-actively use and manage the land."

Ensuring community access for food sustenance and traditional use activities is also a key tenet of the Nations' visitor use management strategy and action plan for the park, which was developed jointly with the province in 2019 and 2021.

"These lands have been used and occupied by the Líl̓wat and N'Quatqua since time immemorial," said the statement.