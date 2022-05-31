Vancouver philanthropist, billionaire Joe Segal dead at 97
Segal was a recipient of the Order of B.C. and the Order of Canada in the early 90s
Vancouver philanthropist, businessman and billionaire Joe Segal has died at the age of 97.
He leaves behind his wife of more than 70 years, Rosalie Segal, four children, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Segal, who was born in Vegreville, Alta., was a self-made billionaire who got his start in business at the age of 14, selling frozen fish door-to-door by bicycle after his father died.
After serving in the Second World War, he opened an army surplus business in Vancouver, which turned into the Field department stores. He then bought out Zellers and eventually traded up for a stake in Hudson's Bay.
In past decades, he's been chiefly involved in property development with his company Kingswood Capital Corporation.
He frequented the Four Seasons hotel, which closed in 2020, where he made some of the biggest business deals of his career, including his 1988 acquisition of Block Brothers Realty, which turned him into a real estate magnate.
In 1992, he received the Order of B.C., and a year later, was awarded the Order of Canada.
In 2017, a mental health and addictions centre was opened in Segal's name after he donated $12 million toward its construction in 2010. The total capital cost of the Joseph & Rosalie Segal Family Centre was $82 million.
Segal was chancellor of Simon Fraser University for six years and served on the school's board for 12. In 2005, the Segal Graduate School of Business in downtown Vancouver was named for Segal and his contributions to the university.
With files from Mike Laanela, Deborah Goble, Lien Yeung and On The Coast
