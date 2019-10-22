Jody Wilson-Raybould hopes Vancouver Granville will stick with her as Independent

Jody Wilson-Raybould is hoping her profile and the connections she's made with her constituents will be enough to return her to Ottawa as an Independent after being ousted as a cabinet minister.

Wilson-Raybould was at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin scandal as justice minister under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She said she was pressured by the Prime Minister's Office to spare the Quebec engineering firm from prosecution and was eventually expelled from the Liberal caucus.

In August, the ethics commissioner found that the prime minister had violated the Conflict of Interest Act by trying to influence Wilson-Raybould.

She declined an offer to run for the Green Party, saying she was content to run as an Independent in 2019. Still, after she was expelled from caucus she continued to vote with the Liberals on many issues, saying she is a progressive.

During her campaign she said at events in her riding that the climate crisis is the biggest challenge facing the next government and she wants to help find solutions in what she hopes will be a minority government.

On Monday she spent the day making thank you calls while her volunteers knocked on doors for a last minute push to get voters to the polls.

She said she will watch results come in with her mother and sister.

Riding support

Constituents in the riding said at campaign events that they would vote again for Wilson-Raybould either because they liked her as a person or because they wanted to send a message to the Liberal Party about its handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Some expressed doubts about how much she would be able to accomplish in Ottawa as an Independent.

Wilson-Raybould's opponents in the riding are Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed, Yvonne Hanson of the NDP, Naomi Chocyk of the People's Party, Louise Boutin of the Greens, and Conservative Zach Segal.

Wilson-Raybould might be helped by the mixed election results in the riding over the last two elections.

She won handily in 2015 but the NDP and Conservative candidates still managed a quarter of the vote each. The riding was a three-way race in 2011.