Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Organizers of new job fair hope to match Metro Vancouver film professionals with temporary work

Organizers of a new job fair in mid-August are hoping to connect film industry workers in the province with temporary jobs, as many are affected by ongoing strikes south of the border. 

Thousands of film professionals currently without a job amid ongoing U.S. strikes: City of Maple Ridge

Zahra Premji · CBC News ·
Two hands hold up a clapperboard
According to the Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission, productions in the area in 2020 contributed about $55 million to the provincial economy in 2020 and the construction of a studio in the capital city could bring in bigger productions, and bigger profits, in the future. (Shutterstock / Virrage Images)

Organizers of a new job fair in mid-August are hoping to connect film industry workers in the province with temporary jobs, as many are affected by ongoing strikes south of the border. 

According to the City of Maple Ridge — about 48 kilometres east of Vancouver — thousands of professionals in Metro Vancouver's film industry are without a job as U.S. actors and writers are striking, halting foreign film and TV productions.

The strikes are over issues like residuals in the streaming ecosystem and the use of artificial intelligence.

So the city, together with WorkBC Centre Maple Ridge, film industry groups and unions are hosting a temporary job fair to help film workers for the time being.

"I'm hearing that people are struggling to actually have shelter … it's from food to shelter, to couch surfing, to making payments," Draeven McGowan, film co-ordinator with the city, told CBC News. 

To be held at the Maple Ridge Public Library on Aug. 22, the fair for temporary jobs will include roles like electricians, carpenters, landscapers, security, Class 1 driving, and general labour.

"There's thousands and thousands of folks who are out of work right now, and unfortunately there's no timeline of when they may get back to work," Michael Morris, business and community liason with WorkBC Centre, told CBC News. 

"So that's where we've decided to come together and try to provide some sort of a connection point between the folks out of work right now … with the employers out there."

The fair is intended to help business owners from Maple Ridge, the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver in need of short-term labour to find film workers in need of short-term work.

"This is not just a regular hiring fair, where you're bringing in folks for long-term, permanent roles. These are folks that will be going back to their jobs in the film and tv industry," Morris said.

Organizers say they hope the fair will be the first of many for people looking for temporary work.

The fair runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zahra Premji

Host/Reporter

Zahra Premji is a host/reporter for CBC News Vancouver. She has worked as a host for CBC Alberta News in Edmonton, and a reporter in B.C. and Manitoba on various stories from racism to health and crime to asylum seekers and immigration. You can reach her at zahra.premji@cbc.ca

    With files from Joseph Pugh

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now