Former B.C. cabinet minister cleared after investigation into alleged wrongdoing

An RCMP investigation into former B.C. NDP cabinet member Jinny Sims has revealed no evidence to support allegations of wrongdoing against the MLA for Surrey-Panorama.

According to a statement from the B.C. Prosecution Service, special prosecutor Richard Peck concluded his involvement in the case after receiving word that police had come up empty-handed.

Sims resigned as minister of citzens' services last October after Peck was appointed to handle the probe into her activities.

The subject of the investigation was never confirmed, but Sims maintained her innocence throughout, saying she was confident that her name would be cleared.

The B.C. Liberals requested a police investigation last year into a series of allegations made by a former constituency assistant in Sims' office.

Kate Gillie — who was fired after working for Sims for six weeks — claimed the minister had inappropriately mixed her constituency and ministerial duties in a number of ways. That included allegations that Sims wrote visa reference letters for foreign nationals on a security watch list.

B.C. Liberal MLA Mike de Jong alleged in question period that Sims wrote the letters "in exchange for money."

Sims has denied money was ever discussed or that the individuals donated to her campaign.

Sources told CBC News that Sims didn't see the letter before it was sent and an auto signature was used, but that she was making sure the error would not be repeated.