Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Vancouver police identify woman stabbed to death in Mt. Pleasant apartment

The Vancouver Police Department said 51-year-old Jian Ying “Angela” Du died early Sunday morning in an apartment near Ontario Street and First Avenue from stab wounds. A suspect is in custody in relation to the death.

51-year-old Jian Ying “Angela” Du died early Sunday morning, investigators say a suspect is in custody

CBC News ·
Vancouver police are investigating the third homicide of the year in Mt. Pleasant. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The Vancouver Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred Sunday in a Mount Pleasant apartment.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in the apartment near Ontario Street and First Avenue around 2:30 a.m.PT.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. Police say she died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Jian Yang "Angela" Du.

A suspect is in custody and investigators say they believe the suspect and Du knew each other.

The death is the third homicide in Vancouver this year.

On Feb. 20, the VPD began investigating the death of Shu-Min Wu and Ying Ying Sung after they were found shot dead in their car in the Point Grey neighbourhood.

Police described the killing of Wu and Sung as targeted.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now