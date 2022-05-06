Vancouver police identify woman stabbed to death in Mt. Pleasant apartment

The Vancouver Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred Sunday in a Mount Pleasant apartment.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in the apartment near Ontario Street and First Avenue around 2:30 a.m.PT.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. Police say she died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Jian Yang "Angela" Du.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPDNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPDNews</a>: Jian Ying "Angela" Du has been identified as the victim in a homicide on May 1st. One man has been arrested and it's believed that Du and the suspect knew each other. This is Vancouver's third homicide of 2022. <a href="https://t.co/Hndjn3KXkD">https://t.co/Hndjn3KXkD</a> <a href="https://t.co/4iho2tYuvS">pic.twitter.com/4iho2tYuvS</a> —@VancouverPD

A suspect is in custody and investigators say they believe the suspect and Du knew each other.

The death is the third homicide in Vancouver this year.

On Feb. 20, the VPD began investigating the death of Shu-Min Wu and Ying Ying Sung after they were found shot dead in their car in the Point Grey neighbourhood.

Police described the killing of Wu and Sung as targeted.