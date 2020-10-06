1 person rescued as fire destroys restaurant in Prince Rupert

One person was rescued from a major fire that destroyed at least one building in Prince Rupert, B.C., on Monday, according to officials.

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue said the person was rescued from their second-floor unit in the 600-block of Second Avenue after the fire broke out late Monday. The building hosts commercial businesses on the ground floor and residential suites above.

Everybody in the building has now been accounted for, crews said.

The extent of the damage is not clear, but at least one business — Jessica's Vietnamese Restaurant — was lost in the fire. Rubble was still burning on Tuesday morning.

The eatery was one of several small, locally owned businesses on the same block, including a pet store, private museum, bookstore and fabric store.

Third Avenue West has been closed between Fifth and Sixth Avenue. The public is asked to avoid the area.