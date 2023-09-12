Jericho Pier to be repaired, not demolished, after Vancouver Park Board vote

The Vancouver Park Board has voted to repair the 80-year-old pier at Jericho Beach, going against a staff recommendation to dismantle the structure.

Last week, park board staff released a report recommending the removal of the Jericho Pier, which had been heavily damaged by strong winds and high tides in November 2021 and January 2022.

The report said the pier, first built in 1942, was at risk of further damage from extreme climate events, and its removal would be an opportunity for reconciliation with local First Nations.

However, on Monday night, park board commissioners voted for the second option in the report — a like-for-like repair that is estimated to cost $1.7 million, with an insurance claim leaving the city with a bill of $350,000.

On X, Commissioner Angela Haer said she was proud of the decision to keep the pier.

"This beautiful landmark historically and today has brought together multigenerational memories from fireworks, catching lobsters, fishing, and late night walks," said her post, adding that ABC commissioners, six of the seven seats, voted unanimously for the repair option.

Part of the decision from commissioners on Monday included an ask that the board solicit for donations to cover some or all of the costs.

"Staff were ... directed to prepare to receive donations to address the remaining balance after the insurance reimbursement and other funding sources," reads a tweet from the park board.

Decision tonight: Park Board directed staff to proceed with the like-for-like repair of Jericho Beach Park Pier. Staff were also directed to prepare to receive donations to address the remaining balance after the insurance reimbursement and other funding sources. 1/2 <a href="https://t.co/6crCMhXhIx">pic.twitter.com/6crCMhXhIx</a> —@ParkBoard



"Should donations not fully cover the balance, the remainder will be covered by the Park Board Capital Plan."

The staff report said the like-for-like repair option was not a responsible financial decision "due to the expected ongoing costs."

The greatest financial barrier for a like-for-like repair, according to staff, is an estimate of between $100,000 and $2.35 million in annual costs to inspect and repair the pier annually due to storm damage.

"This vulnerability is forecast to increase in light of climate change effects," said the report about expected sea level rise and an increase in the frequency of storm surges.

"The useful life of a like-for-like repair may very well be shortened by these continued storm events."

A like-for-like rebuild would take until 2025 to complete, according to the report.

It pegged the cost of completely rebuilding the pier, due to inflation and other costs, at around $25 million.

The cost to deconstruct the pier and maintain the breakwater was estimated at between $1.3 and $3.6 million.

The Jericho Beach Pier has historically served as a spot to view ships crossing Burrard Inlet, as well as a place for accessible boating organizations to moor their boats. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The pier at Jericho Beach, on Vancouver's West Side, has in the past been a popular place to fish and take in views over the Burrard Inlet and the downtown skyline, as well as a place for marine rescue vessels to dock.

Earlier Monday, some beach users told CBC News of their thoughts regarding the historic pier.

Mike Cotter, general manager of the Jericho Sailing Centre Association, said demolition was the "only logical" decision.

"It wasn't designed for sea level rise. The deck overwashes in regular king tides, [even] without a storm surge in the winters," he said.

Other Vancouver residents, however, bore a stronger emotional attachment to the pier.

Dave Pasin, who grew up in the neighbourhood, said the small jetty was important to the entire city.

"I think if it's rebuilt appropriately, it's an opportunity to put reconciliation actually in action," he told CBC News. "We could put an interpretation centre here so the pier could actually act as a centre to enhance or promote reconciliation and Indigenous ways of life."

Pasin said the pier was an important amenity to a lot of people, and it added flavour to a city — just like the pier at White Rock, B.C., or the boardwalk at Santa Monica, Calif.