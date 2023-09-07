It's time to remove the 80-year-old pier at Vancouver's Jericho Beach, report says

Staff with the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation are recommending the removal of the 80-year-old pier at the city's Jericho Beach.

A report made public earlier this week says it would cost too much to repair or replace the pier, which has been closed since early 2022 due to significant storm damage and, the report adds, is at risk of more storm damage in future due to climate change.

"The pier is now at the end of its service life," reads the report.

The pier at Jericho Beach, on Vancouver's West Side, has in the past been a popular place to fish and take in views over the Burrard Inlet and the downtown skyline, as well as a place for marine rescue vessels to dock.

But due to its extension from the shore it has also been damaged by storms, most recently in November 2021 and January 2022.

The pier was closed after strong winds and high tides in January 2022 caused significant damage. (Doug Kerr/CBC News)

The report says these occurrences are expected to increase.

"Climate change is increasing the frequency of severe storm events, and sea level rise is expected to significantly impact this site," it said.

The plan in the report is for the pier to deconstructed but maintain its breakwater component so it would continue to shelter the nearby Jericho Sailing Centre.

In 2017, plans were floated to renew the pier, with a $16 million budget. With inflation and other costs, that plan could now cost as much as $25 million, the report says.

The park board said its budget has already been stretched with repairs to other infrastructure damaged in the 2021 and 2022 storms, such as the Stanley Park seawall and the Kitsilano Park waterfront walkway.

Reconciliation opportunity

If the plan is approved, deconstruction could also be an opportunity to meet reconciliation goals with local First Nations, as the location of the pier is on lands that are "archaeologically, culturally and ecologically significant" to the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations.

The removal of the pier could result in collaboration between the nations and the park board to restore naturalized areas where the pier is currently located.

The report also said the nearby Jericho Lands development, a housing development spearheaded by the three nations, requires a joint comprehensive planning study for Jericho Beach Park.

"It will determine the best future plan for the park, including the site of the pier," said the report.

The cost to deconstruct the pier and maintain the breakwater is currently estimated at between $1.3 and $3.6 million.

The report says while simply repairing the pier is significantly less ($1.7 million), annual maintenance and repair costs are pegged at between $100,000 and $2.35 million.

"As a result, staff do not see this as a responsible financial decision due to the expected ongoing costs," reads the report, which will go before park board commissioners on Monday evening for a decision.