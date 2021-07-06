59-year-old man charged following the stabbing of 2 Vancouver police officers

A Vancouver man has been charged after two police officers were stabbed and another was injured while responding to a report of forcible confinement Monday morning.

Jerald Jack Gates, 59, has been charged with one count of forcible confinement and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. Gates is in police custody, and will remain so until his next court appearance on Friday.

At about 10 a.m. Monday, police responded to a call reporting a forcible confinement involving a two-year-old child at a residence in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood, near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue. Police say that when they entered the suite, a struggle ensued, resulting in two officers being stabbed and another receiving injuries to his hand.

Police said the officers used a Taser on Gates, who was then taken to hospital.

Vancouver Police Department Chief Adam Palmer said in a tweet on Monday that Gates has a "significant criminal history dating back several decades," and major crimes investigators are handling the file.

In an update from the department on Tuesday, a spokesperson said the injured officers have been released from hospital and are recovering at home.