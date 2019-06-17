Jen McCutcheon wins byelection for Electoral Area A director

Jen McCutcheon has won the byelection for director of Electoral Area A, becoming the only directly elected regional politician representing more than 15,000 people living at, or around, the University of British Columbia.

McCutcheon was elected with 80 per cent of the vote on Saturday, according to preliminary numbers. The turnout for the byelection was about nine per cent.

As area director, McCutcheon will sit on TransLink's Mayors' Council — currently discussing a possible SkyTrain line to UBC — and the Metro Vancouver board.

Electoral Area A includes Barnston Island, on the Fraser River south of Pitt Meadows, the west side of Pitt Lake, and the area between West Vancouver and Lions Bay.

However, more than 98 per cent of Electoral Area A residents live in the lands west of Blanca Street in Vancouver. That area is overseen by a patchwork of community associations, unelected government officials, UBC's board of directors and the Musqueam First Nation.

'The Gates' structure at Blanca Street and 10th Avenue serves as both a real and symbolic boundary between the City of Vancouver and Electoral Area A. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

McCutcheon, who has two children, ran as the only byelection candidate living in the riding. She previously worked as a physiotherapist and community advocate and has degrees from several universities, including UBC.

The previous director, Justin LeBlanc, resigned in February citing a higher-than-expected workload. He had only been in the role for a few months.