1 dead after fiery crash in Burnaby: RCMP

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Burnaby, B.C., overnight.

RCMP say officers were called to the scene on Boundary Road near Canada Way just before 12:45 a.m.

A statement said a black Jeep Cherokee had been heading north on Boundary Road just before the crash. The driver, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses tried to save the driver.

"We would like to thank the multiple witnesses who attempted to save the driver and contacted emergency services," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins wrote in the statement. "We understand that this type of event can be traumatic, however the actions of the witnesses are nothing short of heroic."

Boundary Road remained closed in both directions Tuesday morning between 22nd Avenue and Canada Way.

Anyone who saw the crash or who might have dashcam video from Boundary Road between Grandview Highway and Kingsway Avenue between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. is asked to call RCMP.