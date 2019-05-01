Canucks writer and broadcaster Jason Botchford dead at 48

Popular Vancouver hockey writer and broadcaster Jason Botchford has passed away.

TSN 1040's Mike Halford and Jason Brough made the announcement on their show this morning, saying Botchford died of apparent heart failure on the weekend.

"He was a good friend and good colleague. This is a profound loss that has hit people hard," said Halford.

Botchford, 48, is survived by his wife and three children.

The TSN1040 family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our friend and colleague Jason Botchford. Our thoughts are with Jason’s family at this time.<br><br>Here is a statement from the family. <a href="https://t.co/re7kGexQ9I">pic.twitter.com/re7kGexQ9I</a> —@TSN1040

Podcast partner Jeff Paterson said he was at a loss for words.

"Botch was a good friend and terrific travelling companion. It's just completely shocking," said Paterson.

Botchford started covering the NHL in 2005 at The Province newspaper and website, while appearing frequently on TSN radio and television.

While at The Province, Botchford's entertaining and edgy Provies column became a must-read for Canucks fans — mixing game analysis with funny editorial, Twitter comments and inside jokes.

I am shattered. Just sitting here in a daze. I have lost the best podcasting partner a guy could ask for. Botch was also a friend, colleague, travelling companion & a driving force in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a> coverage. So many great memories. My sincerest sympathy to his family. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ripbotch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ripbotch</a> 💔 —@patersonjeff

Botchford left The Province in September 2018 after a contract issue, moving to online sports website The Athletic, where he became a senior writer. His column was renamed the The Athletties.

He was popular on Twitter as well, with more than 59,000 followers.

Botchford grew up in Aurora, Ont., and started his journalism career at the Toronto Sun.