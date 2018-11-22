Details of the June 14 release of notorious B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon have just been sent to media because of an unexplained "technical glitch," according to the Parole Board of Canada.

A Quebec-based spokesperson for the board said it should not have happened but would not give any further details about why the nine-page report on the 35-year-old's mandatory or statutory release was five months late.

By law he must be released after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

The most recent "glitch" is not the first mistake on Bacon's file.

He was released early in 2017 because of a typo that shaved time off a 12-year sentence for cocaine smuggling he was given in 2012.

It's unclear where Bacon has been residing in Canada since his release, as those details are protected under privacy laws.

But the detailed report outlines clear concerns the Parole Board continued to have with Bacon's potential to be a danger.

"You maintain ties with inmates known to be affiliated with the Hells Angels. You are considered to be a high public safety risk," reads the June 12, 2018 report authored by Christine Rudolph-Snyder.

Bacon was released to a halfway house on June 14, 2018. (CBC)

The report outlines Bacon's history of drug use since his teen years to his violent interactions with other inmates, the police and three attacks on other inmates in early 2018 while he was in custody, that got him transferred to a maximum security institution in Quebec and kept him in administrative segregation for safety.

The report says that Bacon's violent 16-year criminal history began with chronic drug use as a teenager — from cocaine to Oxycontin.

It notes Bacon's continued ties to organized crime and violent assaults on other inmates in early 2018.

It also highlights Bacon's association with "street gangs" from the Red Scorpions to the Bacon Brothers.

"You are considered an ongoing influence in the gang environment," Rudolph-Snyder writes. "The board can only conclude that you have ingrained criminal values which are persistent and aggravating."

Bacon was originally convicted for trafficking 100 kilograms of cocaine worth up to $4.2-million and weapons related offences for which he was later acquitted.

The report outlines conditions the convicted cocaine trafficker must meet upon release to a halfway house.

Bacon is ordered to stay away from known criminals or drug users, not to consume drugs or alcohol and to stay out of bars. He also must divulge financial information to a parole supervisor.

Early release a mistake

Bacon's file has been subject of mistakes in the past.

He was accidentally released early in February 2017 — because of an accidental typo that caused a miscalculation in his actual sentence.

At that time he was ordered to live in a halfway house.

But his parole was revoked after he was caught drinking in a strip club with a known criminal — and gave police a false identity.

He became violent with police and tried to kick in a police cruiser window, according to the parole board report.

Then he tried to use the Corrections Canada mistake to avoid being re-incarcerated. But he was returned to prison.

Bacon was returned to custody and, there, the board noted that he continued on the path of violence showing clear intentions to "settle scores.

Bacon legacy

Bacon is the middle of three brothers who were allegedly involved in a deadly gang war in the Lower Mainland.

His younger brother, Jamie Bacon, was charged in the 2007 Surrey Six slayings, which left six dead in a Surrey, but charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder were stayed in 2017 based on information presented at a secret hearing.

He now awaits trial on a charge of counselling to commit murder.

The eldest brother, Jonathan Bacon, died in a targeted shooting in 2011 outside a Kelowna hotel.