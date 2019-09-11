Homicide victims need more than a plaque to honour their memory, councillors say

When friends and family of January Lapuz — the "bright and vivacious" 26-year-old woman killed in New Westminster, B.C., seven years ago — approached the city about creating a memorial, they hoped a small plaque could be placed somewhere near her home.

Alex Sangha, who produced a documentary about Lapuz's life and death, even recommended wording for the inscription in his letter to the city.

"Our beautiful January was a transgender Filipina woman who lived at this residence prior to her tragic passing," he wrote.

Sangha highlighted all the things he loved about his friend — her energy, the scholarship in her memory and the volunteer work she did with Sher Vancouver, a non-profit group for LGBT South Asians and their friends.

Still, he feared the city would look past her attributes and say "no" to a plaque because she worked in the sex trade.

It turns out council does have a problem with Sangha's request, but it's not the issue he anticipated — it thinks the plaque doesn't go far enough.

Sarbjit Bains was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years for the homicides of Jill Lyons (centre) and Karen Nabors (right), who both worked in the sex trade, and the previous manslaughter of Amritpal Saran (left). (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team )

'I have not seen a response that's adequate'

Lapuz was one of three sex workers to be killed in New Westminster in the space of a year.

Coun. Nadine Nakagawa says a memorial is an appropriate gesture, but she believes the city owes all three women more than a plaque.

"There have been several sex workers murdered in our city," she said.

"I have not seen a response, I think, that's adequate to the scale of those lives that were lost."

Sangha would like to see the city invest in support and education programs to make the community safer for vulnerable women.

"Having a memorial in the centre of town or where January lived could be part of that educational process," he said.

"The other part is outreach — giving vulnerable women who've been victims of violence the supports they need to get help."

Lapuz's friends say she had a personality that could fill a room. (Facebook)

3 victims

Lapuz was stabbed numerous times in her home on Sept. 30, 2012, after she got into a fight with a man over the price of a sexual encounter.

Charles Jameson Neel later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Eleven months after Lapuz's death, Jill Lyons, 45, was found dead in her apartment building in New Westminster.

Thirteen days later, the body of Karen Nabors, 48, was found in her unit in the same complex.

At a 2014 news conference, the families of Lyons and Nabors said both women were proud mothers.

"She truly enjoyed their sons, their accomplishments and their humour," said Lyons' mother Sheri Hickman.

Nabors' father Herb Auerbach recalled that she had recently had a "successful reunion with her birth mother," during which she had learned that she was a ninth-generation Canadian.

Sarbjit Bains pleaded guilty to the murders of both women, as well as the manslaughter of Delta, B.C., man Amritpal Saran six months earlier. In 2015, Bains was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years.

'She called me Nay Nay'

Councillors don't have any immediate suggestions to make the city a safer place for vulnerable women but Coun. Jaimie McEvoy is optimistic conversations with city staff and New Westminster police will lead to new proposals.

"What kind of response would seem meaningful?" he asked council at Monday night's meeting.

"I don't have the answer to that question but that's kind of the criteria I'm looking for."

Whatever the recommendations end up being, Nakagawa hopes they'll be worthy of Lapuz, whom she knew personally.

"She called me Nay Nay," Nakagawa said, laughing. "She was always very fun to be around."