British Columbia·Breaking

Charges laid against 2 VPD officers over 2018 takedown of a Black man

Const. Jarrod Sidhu has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and Const. Jagpreet Ghuman with one count of assault, in connection with the arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams in downtown Vancouver in February 2018.

2018 arrest was recorded on cellphone video

CBC News ·
Jamiel Moore-Williams was arrested in 2018 by Vancouver police. Two officers have now been charged in connection with his arrest. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Two Vancouver police officers have been charged with assault and assault with a weapon for the 2018 arrest of a Black man in downtown Vancouver.

Const. Jarrod Sidhu has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and Const. Jagpreet Ghuman with one count of assault, in connection with the arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams in downtown Vancouver in February 2018, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The arrest was for an alleged jaywalking violation.

In a lawsuit against the City of Vancouver, Moore-Williams alleged officers forced him to the ground, kicking and hitting him in the head and body and then Tasering him seven to 14 times.

Police issued him a ticket for jaywalking and obstruction of justice — charges that have since been stayed.

The arrest was recorded on a cellphone video.

Moore-Williams told CBC News in the summer of 2020 he felt the officers had targeted him because of his race.

Jaywalking Arrest

CBC News BC

6 months agoVideo
1:14
Cellphone video shows Jamiel Moore-Williams being physically detained by police, after he allegedly jaywalked in the Granville Entertainment District. 1:14

More to come.

now