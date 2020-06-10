Charges laid against 2 VPD officers over 2018 takedown of a Black man

Two Vancouver police officers have been charged with assault and assault with a weapon for the 2018 arrest of a Black man in downtown Vancouver.

Const. Jarrod Sidhu has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and Const. Jagpreet Ghuman with one count of assault, in connection with the arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams in downtown Vancouver in February 2018, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The arrest was for an alleged jaywalking violation.

In a lawsuit against the City of Vancouver, Moore-Williams alleged officers forced him to the ground, kicking and hitting him in the head and body and then Tasering him seven to 14 times.

Police issued him a ticket for jaywalking and obstruction of justice — charges that have since been stayed.

The arrest was recorded on a cellphone video.

Moore-Williams told CBC News in the summer of 2020 he felt the officers had targeted him because of his race.

