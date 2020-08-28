B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon is set to receive his sentence Friday for his role in the Surrey Six killings.

The 35-year-old Red Scorpions gang leader pleaded guilty this summer to conspiracy to commit the murder of Corey Lal in 2007, and counselling someone to commit the murder of an associate in 2008.

Lal was one of the victims of the Surrey Six killings of Oct. 19, 2007, alongside his brother Michael Lal, two of Lal's associates and two bystanders who had no connections to the B.C. gang world.

During a sentencing hearing in August, the Lals' sister, Jourdana Lal, confronted Bacon in an emotional victim impact statement.

"You decided which hallways were unsafe to walk down. You decided which mothers didn't deserve to watch their children grow. You decided which fathers would lose their bloodline," she told the court.

Eileen Mohan, whose son Christopher was one of the bystanders killed, looked directly at Bacon as she asked what gave him the right to decide who lives or dies.

"How dare you. How dare you touch my baby's life," she said.

Christopher Mohan, 22, was one of two innocent bystanders shot dead in the Surrey Six killings. (Facebook)

According to an agreed statement of facts, Bacon was trying to take over Surrey's illegal drug market and Corey Lal was the leader of a group of rival dealers.

A conflict arose between the two, and Lal was ordered to pay a $100,000 tax to resolve it. When he did not pay, a plan to kill him was put into action.

The second offence occurred in Dec. 2008, and involved a plan to kill an associate of Bacon's named Dennis Karbovanec.

That plan was unsuccessful, though Karbovanec suffered a bullet wound to his lower back and an abrasion to the right side of his scalp.

End to lengthy justice process

This brings an end to a lengthy criminal justice process that has involved more than 1,300 officers and 80 police informants.

Six others have also been convicted for their roles in the Surrey Six killings.

Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were given life sentences in 2014 after being convicted of six counts of first-degree murder, though both of them are appealing.

Another person, known by the court as Person X pleaded guilty to three counts of second degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Two more pleaded guilty to breaking and entering to help the aforementioned individuals get access to the condo where the killings took place. They also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for destroying evidence.

And in 2014, Red Scorpion co-founder, Michael Le pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in exchange for his testimony against Haevischer and Johnston.

