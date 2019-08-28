B.C. coroner's jury calls for more mental-health supports for released inmates

A coroner's jury has recommended that inmates in British Columbia get the medication and mental-health resources they need when they are released.

The jury looked into the death of 24-year-old James Butters, also known as James Hayward, who was shot and killed by police during a confrontation in Port Hardy on Vancouver Island in July 2015.

Police said officers responded to reports of a man threatening security at a staging area located at a high school for workers battling wildfires. The suspect was brandishing a knife.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.'s police watchdog, said two officers issued repeated commands for the man to drop a knife he was holding. It says he was shot when he ran at officers.

The office reviewed the shooting in 2017 and said it didn't believe any police officer committed an offence.

Butters' family said the 24-year-old had run out of his medication, prescribed while in custody, just days before the incident.

The jury made seven recommendations, including that prescription medications "related to the inmate's safety and well­being" are given to them upon release and that the provincial government assume responsibility for arranging psychiatric assessments before they are freed.

The jury recommended that the Ministry of Public Safety require mandatory de-escalation training for all police officers. The officer who shot Butters testified during the inquest that he hadn't completed that training due to a heavy workload.