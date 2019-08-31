NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces candidacy in Burnaby South, B.C.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is running again in the Burnaby South riding in this fall's federal election, just six months after winning the riding in a critical byelection.

Singh's candidacy was confirmed Friday night in front of a crowd of supporters in Burnaby, B.C.

Singh has served as the riding's member of Parliament since February, which allowed him to lead his party in the House of Commons.

So far, the party has nominated candidates for little more than half the 338 ridings. Singh says that's part of the plan.

"We know we've got to change the status quo," he said.

"We want to get more women involved in politics. We want to get marginalized people in politics. And that takes works. It's not just going to happen on its own."

The party is also trailing when it comes to public support. The CBC's poll tracker has the party pegged at less than 14 per cent nationally.

Singh said he recognizes the urgency of the situation with the election less than two months away.

"There's a lot of people counting on us," he said. "And I know we're going to deliver."