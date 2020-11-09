Port Alberni author puts spotlight on diverse, personal stories from war veterans in new book
Heard Amid the Guns: True Stories from the Western Front, 1914-1918 is available now
Remembrance Day ceremonies across the province will be closed events this year, so a new book of personal stories from Canadians who fought on the front lines of the First World War may be the perfect thing to open on Nov. 11.
Heard Amid the Guns: True Stories from the Western Front, 1914-1918, by Vancouver Island author Jacqueline Larson Carmichael was released by Heritage House Publish on Nov. 3.
It is a collection of stories gathered from letters, diaries and interviews that Carmichael says grew out of her interest in giving voice to those who are often overlooked in history.
"It wasn't just a white Anglo-Saxon protestant grandfather's war," said Carmichael, speaking Monday on CBC's On The Island.
The book profiles people of Indigenous, Asian and Black backgrounds and includes a section that explores racism in the military. Other sections include gender roles at home, soldiers shot by their own side for desertion and animals who served in battle.
Carmichael's research included deep dives into archival records, as well as letters from her own grandfathers — George "Black Jack" Vowel and Charles W.C. Chapman who enlisted when they were in their early 20s, just as the war began in 1914 and served till the end of the war in 1919.
It is her second book on war after publishing Tweets from the Trenches: Little True Stories of Life & Death on the Western Front in 2018. In her first book, Carmichael refashioned snippets from Vowel's wartime letters into the form of a 21st-century Twitter feed.
With her books, Carmichael hopes to help new generations understand the brutalities of war and the impact it had on those who experienced it first hand.
She said after pouring over people's correspondence and journal entries, it can be emotional seeing a young soldier's attitude, as she saw with her grandfather Vowel, change from excited about going abroad to huddling in the trenches fearing for their lives.
"It's the faces and the individual people that I wanted to tell and I wanted them to be heard," said Carmichael.
