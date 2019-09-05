Kelowna dad pleads guilty to murdering wife and 2 daughters

Jacob Forman has pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the December 2017 deaths of his wife and two young daughters.

The Kelowna man entered the surprise pleas in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday, admitting to second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Clara Forman, and the first-degree murder of daughters Karina, 7, and Yesenia, 9.

The bodies of all three victims were found at the family's home on Bolotzky Court in the city's Rutland neighbourhood on Dec. 19, 2017. They were discovered after Clara Forman's co-workers called police to report she had not shown up for work.

Forman confessed the murders to police, the court has heard, but he was expected to argue that the statements were involuntary and should not be admitted as evidence.

"I am responsible, but I'm not guilty of what the Crown is saying," he told the judge during a hearing on Tuesday.

Crown has revealed that Forman confessed to the murders during a phone conversation with RCMP officers while he was being detained at the South Okanagan Correctional Centre. He also admitted to the killings in a face-to-face interview the same day.

Forman made similar confessions to his pastor, friends and brother, according to prosecutors.

Forman was originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder, but last year the charges related to Karina and Yesenia were upgraded to first-degree murder, which means investigators believe their deaths were premeditated.