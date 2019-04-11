Overnight fire tears through pub in Surrey
Flames broke out at Jack's Public House around 3 a.m.
An overnight fire has consumed part of a pub in the Fleetwood area of Surrey, B.C.
Flames broke out at Jack's Public House at 152 Street and 91 Avenue around 3 a.m. PT.
Brian Carmichael, battalion chief with the Surrey Fire Department, said the fire broke through the roof of the business. He said the bar and an attached beer and wine store were damaged to the point of being a total loss.
It's not clear how the fire started. Fire crews said no one was injured.
Officials closed 152 Street between Fraser Highway and 91 Avenue while firefighters worked, but the stretch has since reopened.
A large fire has torn through Jack’s Public House in Surrey, The fire is largely out, but there are still many fire and police officials on scene. Nearby roads are closed to traffic <a href="https://twitter.com/Local1271?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Local1271</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/gtNhvGlgdQ">pic.twitter.com/gtNhvGlgdQ</a>—@CoryCorreia
With files from Cory Correia
