CBC British Columbia nominated for 6 Jack Webster Awards
Annual awards celebrate the best in B.C. journalism
The finalists for the 2020 Jack Webster Awards have been announced and CBC is honoured to be recognized among the many outstanding journalists and projects nominated.
The annual awards recognize the best in radio, television, print and online journalism in British Columbia. CBC's nominations this year include:
Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Reporting
Jodie Martinson, Stephen Quinn, Theresa Duvall, Anita Bathe, Mike Killeen, Mark Gryski, N.J. McDonnell, Mark Fairfield, Ross Bragg, Will Howie, Greg Kisser, Matt Brown, Richard Grundy, Fred Gagnon, Ken Leedham, Martin Diotte, Eric Pankratz, Sean MacLaren, CBC Vancouver, for When is Enough Enough? A CBC Town Hall from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
Best Community Reporting
Sarah Penton and Josh Pagé, CBC Kelowna, for Recovery: Stories from the Ashes.
City Mike Award – Commentator of the Year
Wawmeesh Hamilton and Gordon Loverin, CBC Vancouver, for Urban Nations.
Excellence in Digital Journalism
Team Web B.C., CBC British Columbia, for Tracking COVID-19 in B.C.
Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Radio/Podcast
Angela Sterritt, CBC Vancouver, for Racism at BMO.
Wawmeesh Hamilton, Rafferty Baker, Joan Webber, CBC Radio's The Current, for Not Alone.
Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – TV/Video
Christian Amundson, Liam Britten, Fiona Hopewell Jensen, Maggie MacPherson, Belle Puri, Eric Rankin, Paisley Woodward, CBC Vancouver, for 35-Minute Rescue Delay Prompts Ministry Investigation.
For a full list of nominees, visit the awards website at jackwebster.com
The winners will be announced during the online Jack Webster Awards ceremony on Dec. 8.
