TWU security guard charged with manslaughter in campus death case

A 51-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an altercation at the Trinity Western University campus in Langley, B.C., that led to the death of a 31-year-old man.

A manslaughter charge was filed Dec. 22 against Jack Hutchinson, who was working as a security guard at the time of the incident.

The incident took place on the afternoon of Sept. 30 at the Langley campus, according to a statement released several days later by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

According to police, officers responded to a report of an agitated man who was involved in an altercation with campus security.

Langley RCMP officers arrived to find the man, who has since been identified as Howard Glen Hill, unresponsive. He was taken to hospital.

The statement, which was released Oct. 9, didn't say when Hill died, or what injuries he sustained — only that IHIT took over the investigation "several days" after the incident.

Winnie Lui, director of public relations at TWU, sent CBC News a brief statement on Monday saying the university is aware that the security guard involved in the Sept. 30 incident was arrested and charged, but since the case is before the courts, the university "is not in a position to make any comments on the case or on details leading up to the charges."

Lui didn't say whether Hutchinson is still employed as a security guard at the campus, or what association Hill may have had with the university, if any.