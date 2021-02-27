Businessman and well-known Chinatown figure Jack Chow dies at 90

Jack Chow, known for his contributions to Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood, has died at the age of 90.

His family confirmed his death in an obituary, writing that he passed away peacefully at Vancouver General Hospital in early February.

Chow was well-known for operating his business, Jack Chow Insurance, out of the Sam Kee building at 8 West Pender Street in Vancouver's Chinatown — the thinnest and shallowest commercial building in the world.

He was born in Cumberland, B.C., where his family ran the Chow Lee General Store, and moved to Vancouver while he was in high school.

"In business, Jack was sharp-minded, passionate and inventive, taking him from being a successful top Chinatown Realtor to creating what may be the most recognized and unique family owned insurance brokerage in the world," his family wrote in the obituary.

"Jack will always be loved, and his family will always be grateful to him for all his dedication to family unity and togetherness."

Chow is survived by his wife Jean, their four children, and their seven grandchildren.

WATCH: The 2017 Lunar New Year display at the Sam Kee building