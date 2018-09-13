Ailing orca J50 is likely dead, lead researcher says

The head of the Center for Whale Research on San Juan Island in Washington state says he believes the ailing killer whale known as J50 is likely dead.

"I believe J50 is probably deceased as of Monday," said Ken Balcomb, the center's senior scientist and president.

Search teams have spotted the whale's pod — which includes J16, her mother — during their search but not J50.

"She should be travelling with her family at her age," said Balcomb.

"They've been in the general area of the San Juan archipelago — up to Vancouver and over to Victoria — and young J50 is not there."

Last seen Friday

The Center for Whale Research said the orca and her group became separated from the main pod somewhere in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. J50 was last seen Friday evening.

In a statement, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said it is coordinating closely with its counterparts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as the search continues on water and from the air.

J50 and her mother J16, photo taken on August 7, 2018 (DFO)

On its website, the NOAA said it had increased its search boundaries Thursday with its "on-water partners and counterparts in Canada."

The southern resident killer whales, which are so endangered there are just 75 individuals left, swim between Canadian and U.S. waters to Seattle and Vancouver ports through busy shipping lanes.

J50 is part of a family group known as J-pod, which also includes the mother orca who gained international attention for carrying her dead newborn calf in an apparent display of mourning that lasted 17 days.

Balcomb said the presumed death of J50 is a symptom of a much larger problem.

"The loss of one whale is tragic, but the loss of reproduction in the entire population is catastrophic," he said.

"We are witnessing a slow motion extinction here."

With files from Michelle Ghoussoub

