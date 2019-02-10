It's upon us: Snowfall warnings in effect as flakes hit Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island

It's here!

After several warnings, snow is falling — and for now, sticking — across parts of the South Coast.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver and the North Shore with five to 10 centimetres expected to fall.

According to Environment Canada, snow is also expected for Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, and eastern and inland Vancouver Island.

The heaviest snow for east Vancouver Island is expected on the Malahat Highway, while the heaviest snow for inland Vancouver Island is expected in the Lake Cowichan area.

A dog-walker in Vancouver weathers less-than-ideal conditions. (David Horemans/CBC)

Brrrrr

An arctic outflow warning is in effect for the Sea to Sky highway, as cold arctic air surges through the regions.

According to Environment Canada, arctic outflow warnings are issued when "bitterly cold air" flows from the interior to coastal communities, creating wind chill values of minus 20 or less for six hours or more.