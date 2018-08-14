'It's so upsetting': 6-year-old killed in boating accident on Kalamalka Lake

A six-year-old child from North Vancouver has died after being struck by a boat on Kalamalka Lake in B.C.'s Okanagan.

The incident happened when the family was returning to the dock after boating on the lake, according to a statement from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

As the adult driver turned the boat, a six-year-old child fell overboard and was struck by a part of the boat, Cpl. Tania Finn said in the statement.

The child was rushed to the pier on Kalamalka Lake to meet emergency personnel, but did not survive.

Police say the family is receiving support from Vernon North Okanagan Victim Services.

Steve Cartwright said he was working as a security guard at a nearby marina parking lot as the situation unfolded and assisted emergency personnel at the scene by keeping people away from the dock the boat returned to.

"It's very unfortunate and very sad," Cartwright said. "I have a very hard time talking about this even right now. I'm just trying to hold back from shedding tears. It's so upsetting."

With files from Brady Strachan

