'It's hard to watch': Killer whale mother still grieving in unprecedented display

The moving display of what looks like grief by a mother killer whale known as J-35 has reached "unprecedented" lengths, as she continues to carry the body of her newborn more than two weeks after it died.

"We've had a number of dead babies that get carried for part of a day, but nothing like this," said Ken Balcomb, a founder and scientist at the Centre for Whale Research.

"It's hard to watch."

The calf was born July 24, but died soon after.

Since then, the mother has refused to let go for more than moments at a time, pushing the newborn carcass along with her forehead or holding its tail in her teeth.

Yesterday, after days at sea with her family group known as J-pod, a crew with Fisheries and Oceans Canada spotted her again — on day 16.

"I certainly think the duration of carrying the calf is unprecedented," said Sheila Thornton, DFO's lead killer whale research scientist.

Now, scientists are keeping a close watch on her, while also taking steps to help a struggling young whale in her pod, known as J-50.

After days of discussions with its U.S. counterparts, DFO said today it is issuing permits to treat J-50, who is malnourished, with antibiotics if conditions allow.