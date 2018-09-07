'It's disgusting': Illegal garbage pile swells in East Hastings alley

Rotten food, ripped garbage bags, long carpets, a big-screen TV and even a Christmas tree are piled high behind a seafood restaurant on East Hastings Street — and nearby resident Adrian Harris can't stand the sight.

"It's disgusting," said Harris, standing metres away from the makeshift garbage dump. "You'll see somebody walk by and just toss more garbage into it."

"Garbage attracts garbage," he added.

Harris moved into the neighbourhood near East Hastings and Boundary Road in March, when he first saw the pile in its infancy.

As the spring evolved into a hot summer, the pile inevitably grew. It sits behind the Golden Lake Seafood Restaurant — an eatery that has been closed for months. Its phone number is out of service.

The swelling dump has now spilled from the restaurant's property into the alley.

While the pile has been considered by the city to have violated an 'untidy premises' bylaw, the makeshift dump has swelled into the alley behind the property it originated from. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Reports to the city

The City of Vancouver collects thousands of tonnes of abandoned garbage each year. Illegally dumped junk costs the city up to $5 million dollars annually.

Harris says he filed an initial report with the City of Vancouver in May about the illegal garbage dump.

"I was told that because the majority of the garbage was on private property that it needed to be resubmitted as a private property issue," he said. He says he resubmitted the report shortly after.

Three months later, the pile continues to grow, continuing to draw the ire of Harris and other nearby residents.

"With the city being so focused on keeping everything so spectacular, it's kind of amazing to me that this has gone [on] for so long," he said.

The lot behind The Golden Lake Seafood Restaurant is the original home of the garbage pile. The phone number listed for the restaurant is no longer in service. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

According to the city, three complaints have been lodged in regards to the property. A spokesperson said the earliest complaint was filed in mid-June. An inspector was seen taking photos of the pile on Thursday.

Ordered to be removed

While it's unclear how much of the trash was left behind by the property owners, the City of Vancouver has issued a legal notice to clean up all of the trash.

This notice was posted on the front door of the Golden Lake Seafood Restaurant. The owners must clean up the garbage pile — or the city will do it for them (for at least $5,000). It's unclear how much of the trash was actually left behind by the owners. <a href="https://t.co/tzYn0ayiSF">pic.twitter.com/tzYn0ayiSF</a> —@jonvhernandez

The notice is currently tacked onto the front door of the Golden Lake Seafood Restaurant. It is dated August 28.

"[The] Property Use Inspector carried out an inspection at your property ... and reported a considerable accumulation of discarded materials," the notice reads. The pile is in violation of Vancouver's untidy premises bylaw.

The owners have until September 11 to clean up the pile before city workers do it for them — a service that will come with a price tag of at least a $5,000.

A Christmas tree and a big screen TV are among the items buried in the rubbish. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

