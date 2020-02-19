Skip to Main Content
'It's been madness': Maz Jobrani on his Netflix special, Trump and the word 'immigrant'
British Columbia·Video

'It's been madness': Maz Jobrani on his Netflix special, Trump and the word 'immigrant'

The Iranian-American comedian is in B.C. for the Just For Laughs Northwest Comedy Festival
The Iranian-American comedian is in B.C. for the Just For Laughs Northwest Comedy Festival 15:23
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|