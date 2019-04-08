'It's been horrific for the family': Loved ones struggle with accidental drowning turned 2nd-degree murder

Dressed in a plaid shirt and jeans, 63-year-old Lambertus "Bert" Westervelt sat quietly in the prisoner's box at Kelowna's Provincial Court.

Over the weekend, Westervelt was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Arlene Westervelt, 56.

Arlene Westervelt died on June 26, 2016, while the couple was out canoeing on Okanagan Lake, but her death was originally ruled an accidental drowning.

In his first court appearance Monday, Westervelt's lawyer applied to have his bail hearing transferred to B.C. Supreme Court, which the judge approved.

Friends and family divided

Loved ones of Arlene Westervelt attended the proceedings, with some proclaiming they believed her death was suspicious from the start.

"It's been horrific for the family. It really has," said Kaye Davidson, a close family friend of Arlene. "She was a really great girl."

Arlene's friends, Clarence Breitkreutz and Kaye Davidson. (Brady Strachan/CBC News)

Davidson, who used to be Arlene's aunt from a previous marriage, says it's been especially difficult for Arlene's family who don't live in B.C.

"She had two sisters and a mother that loved her ... and her father waiting to hear," she said. "This has been hell for them for the last … three years".

Arlene's sister, Debbie Belanger, lives in Quebec and wasn't able to attend the hearing, but she says Arlene's death has left a huge hole in her family's hearts and they are devastated by the loss.

"Arlene will always be remembered for her sense of adventure, her zest for life and, above all, her infectious giggle." said Belanger. "We pray that justice will be served."

Arlene with her two sisters Wendy Judd, left, and Debbie Belanger, centre. (Debbie Belanger)

For Theresa Frank, a friend of Bert Westervelt, the news of his arrest hit her quite hard.

"We all love Bert. He's just like our rock," said Frank. "We're all just devastated by what's happened."

Friends of Bert Westervelt, Theresa Frank, left, and Diane Miller. (Brady Strachan/CBC News)

She says the charge is completely uncharacteristic of the man she knows.

It's an opinion that seems to be shared by many of Bert's neighbours, including Paula Daikiw.

She told the CBC News that Bert is a wonderful man who loved his wife.

"They were together over 30 years and he has relived this nightmare every moment since it happened," said Daikiw.