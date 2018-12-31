It's a Liam — again: These are B.C.'s top baby names of 2018

Expect a lot of Liams and Olivias in the kindergarten class of 2023.

Vital Statistics B.C. has crunched the numbers for the most popular baby names of 2018, and Liam took the top spot for boys, while Olivia was the favoured girls' name for the second year in a row.

Olivia has been going strong for some time now — ranking as the top girls' name for six of the past seven years. Liam was last on top in 2013.

This year, Olivia is followed by Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Chloe, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Emily and Hannah. All of these names also made an appearance in the top 10 in 2017.

The only new addition to the top 10 for girls is Isla.

And breaking into the top 10 for boys for the first time is Leo.

Liam has bumped Benjamin for the gold in 2018, with Lucas and Oliver taking silver and bronze. They are followed, in order, by Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan, William, James and Leo.

According to the data, there were 40,565 babies born in B.C. in 2018 — 19,821 girls and 20,774 boys — which is 4,129 fewer babies than were born in 2017.

But novelty licence plate makers take note — it could be time to start cranking out the Liam and Olivia tricycle decals.