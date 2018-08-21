'It's a huge, huge school district': 100 kids in need get school supplies at Surrey drive

The beginning of the school year might be a relief for parents coming off a busy summer with their kids. But for some families, it can also be a financial challenge.

Common school supplies lists in B.C. include everything from calculators and geometry sets to USB flash drives. Parents with more than one child can expect to spend hundreds of dollars meeting all the required items.

"Parents who [earn] minimum wage, or families where one parent is working and the other one is not, [affording school supplies], can be very challenging for them," said Parminder Hundle, a coordinator with the volunteer group Guru Nanaks Free Kitchen.

Hundle is working alongside a team of about 20 volunteers. The group has spent the last few weeks collecting items like rulers, pencils, and binders that will be packed into 100 backpacks.

The Surrey School District will distribute the items to 100 students in need.

"We know it's a huge, huge school district. There's tons of needs out there, tons of kids out there. We know there's a huge amount of immigrants out there, lots of refugees," said Hundle.

Guru Nanaks Free Kitchen hosts a variety of community events, serving 3,500 meals every month, along with donating clothing and other items to residents in need who live in the Lower Mainland. (Guru Nanaks Free Kitchen/Facebook)

Going bigger

This year marks the first time Guru Nanaks Free Kitchen has worked alongside the Surrey School District. The charity has organized school drives in the past, but Hundle says this year marks its biggest efforts. And there are plans to expand in the future.

"We wanted to get to a bigger school district, where we can have a bigger impact," said Hundle. "We wanted to focus on one district for now, and then we can go further if we have enough volunteers."

About 20 volunteers will fill packs at Surrey's Taj Park Convention Centre on Sunday afternoon.