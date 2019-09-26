Ontario man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in relation to Red Scorpions slaying

An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting death of a high-ranking member of the Red Scorpions gang, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Kreshnik Ismailaj, 38, a member of the UN gang, pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday, 10 years after the slaying of Kevin LeClair in Langley, B.C., said IHIT.

Ismailaj was arrested in Ontario in July of 2018 in connection with the shooting.

"Kreshnik Ismailaj, along with a number of his fellow gang members, is responsible for an unprecedented level of gang violence in the history of British Columbia," said IHIT Superintendent Paul Dadwal in a written statement.

LeClair, 27 at the time of his death, was killed in February of 2009 while leaving a restaurant at the Thunderbird Shopping Centre in Walnut Grove.

"With this latest conviction and sentencing, it should, yet again, send the message to individuals involved in organized crime-related violence that police will relentlessly pursue justice, regardless of how long it takes," Dadwal said.