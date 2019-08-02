Island man arrested in connection to assaults on sex trade workers

A Port Alberni, B.C., man has been arrested in connection to a series of sex assaults involving several women RCMP say work in the sex trade.

Stephen Bradley Ewing, 40, was arrested and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant Thursday by Nanaimo RCMP officers. He was released the same day under a number of conditions.

An emailed statement says RCMP "strongly believe" people in the community and throughout central Vancouver Island have information that would help their investigation.

Ewing now faces three counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm, dating back to incidents alleged to have happened between March and October of 2018.

His next court date is set for Sept. 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.