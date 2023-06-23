Island Health nurses face months-long wait for thousands owed in retroactive pay

Island Health nurses say they have been waiting for thousands of dollars in retroactive pay from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

The payments are part of a new collective bargaining agreement ratified on April 27, 2023.

According to internal memos reviewed by CBC News, nurses were told they would receive this pay before June 30, 2023. But on June 12, a new memo stated nurses will be paid no later than Sept. 22.

An Island Health nurse, who has asked their identity be withheld as they are not permitted to speak publicly, said they estimate they are personally owed about $5,000 — an amount they say could make a significant difference in their life amid the rising costs of essential goods.

"When I think about how bad things have been these past three years (severe staffing shortages, unsafe conditions, burnout, etc) and how things don't seem to be getting any better, it's really demoralizing to keep waiting to be paid properly," wrote the nurse in an email to CBC News.

B.C. Nurses' Union (BCNU) said they are aware of the concerns over payment delays, but told CBC News they are unable to comment further at this time.

The BCNU issued a statement through their website on June 13, saying they are continuing to "press employers to complete the process of all retroactive payments, including wages."

Island Health declined to comment in time for publication.

Ongoing staff concerns

The previous collective bargaining agreement ended on March 31, 2022. Before the new agreement was ratified, staff were still paid at their previous rate, with retroactive pay to be added later once the new pay rate is formalized.

Island Health staff received a memo on May 4, telling them how wage increases and premiums would be implemented. According to that email, staff under the Facilities Collective Agreement received their retro pay prior to Dec. 30, 2022. Staff under the Health Science Professionals Collective Agreement were told their retro pay would be sent before May 19.

However, in a memo sent on June 12, nurses were told that Island Health was now taking a "phased approach" to implementing new wage rates, premiums and allowances.

In phase three — the final phase — was a commitment to sending all retroactive payments by the end of September.

Island Health nurses and other staff have previously expressed concerns about late payments, an alleged lack of regard for employees' safety at work, and continued staffing challenges taking a toll on staff well-being, as reported by Ricochet Media .

The nurse who spoke to CBC News said many nurses they work with believed the new collective agreement would lead to positive change in their workplace.

However, the nurse feels this delay in their payment may be a sign conditions are not improving.

"It makes me want to quit," they said. "And work somewhere where I feel valued."