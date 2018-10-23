Island Health launched a new social media campaign this week to encourage youth to seek medical help if they think they've been sexually assaulted.

The campaign uses the hashtag #TrustYourself along with phrases such as "it happens to guys too" and "you're not overreacting" to educate youth about the realities of sexual assault.

Island Health says sexual assault is the most under-reported violent crime in Canada. But the health authority says even if people choose not to report their assault, they can still seek confidential medical help.

The health authority's Hayley Goodgrove says the campaign was developed through consultation with students at two high schools.

"The words that we used in this campaign were some of their words," she said. "These were the things that they said and this is what they wanted to hear."

The goal of the campaign is to help youth access confidential support services from nurse forensic examiners who can travel to meet patients.

Vancouver Island has over 60 such practitioners. They can provide support to survivors for up to 7 days after an assault — including examinations, follow-up care and contacting police on behalf of clients.

Where to get help

Rape Crisis Centre 24-hour crisis line: 604-255-6344 or toll free 1-877-392-7583

Battered Women's Support Services: 604-687-1867

VictimLink B.C.: 1-800-563-0808

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868; Live Chat counselling at kidshelpphone.ca

With files from Liz McArthur