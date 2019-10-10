Elders-in-residence help Indigenous people feel more at home in hospitals

Sheryl Thompson chokes up when she talks about her new job.

"I cannot believe the creator put me in this position. I love it. I love helping people feel better about themselves," she said.

Thompson, from the Wei Wai Kum First Nation, is one of two elders-in-residence hired by Island Health, with support from the First Nations Health Authority. She works part time at North Island Hospital's Campbell River campus, liaising with staff and Indigenous patients.

The idea is that the elders can help patients feel more at home by speaking the Kwak'wala language, by helping staff understand cultural practices, or by just being a familiar face — and, in Thompson's case, someone who might just bring some homemade fry bread.

Thompson says the shared cultural connection can make a huge difference — especially to people who are wary of institutions, given the legacy of residential schools.

"These patients know that they're looked after. There's none of that stuff from our history," she said.

Working toward better health outcomes

That history is why Island Health created the positions.

Ian Knipe, director of Aboriginal health at Island Health, says the hope is that the presence of the elders, and the knowledge they share with staff, will mean Indigenous people are more likely to go to the hospital when they need to.

"We're quite optimistic that with this service, First Nations people, who have had a very poor historical experience when accessing care, they're more likely to access care if they feel safe and respected."

Fran Prince of the K’ómoks First Nation feels she's making a difference as the elder-in-residence at North Island Hospital's Comox Valley campus. (Island Health )

Fran Prince of the K'ómoks First Nation is the elder-in-residence at the Comox Valley campus of North Island Hospital.

She says the medical staff have been very welcoming and are open to feedback.

"I've also even met with the dietitian at the hospital and she has asked me for input on meals, and they try to serve traditional meals as part of their menu planning."

Prince is confident that her work is helping.

"It makes me feel good to know that I'm helping our people, and that I am doing something to better their health."