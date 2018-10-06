"Irreplaceable" instruments stolen from Vancouver rock band 54-40

Vancouver rock band 54-40 is appealing to the public for help after several of their instruments were stolen from a van.

According to a Facebook post from the band's account, six guitars and a mandolin were taken from an 18-foot U-Haul van Friday morning in New Westminster.

The van was parked in front of Queens Park Care Centre on McBride Boulevard. They say the theft occurred between midnight and 9:30 a.m. PT.

"The instruments are irreplaceable and hold great value to band members beyond their monetary worth," said the Facebook post.

The band was preparing for Friday and Saturday night performances at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom, which will go on as planned.

A Facebook post says the missing instruments are considered "irreplaceable" to the band members. (54-40/Facebook)

Among the missing stringed instruments are a 1957 Fender Esquire electric guitar, a 1974 Fender Jazz bass, a 1966 Fender Stratocaster, a 1966 Gibson Trini Lopez Standard, a 1954 Gibson Florentine electric mandolin, a Gibson SJ200 acoustic guitar, and a Gibson Dove acoustic guitar.

The band is offering a $5,000 dollar reward for the safe return of the instruments or information leading to their return.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around the area or knows anything about the incident is asked to contact the band's management at 604-761-2025, and New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.

Read more from CBC British Columbia