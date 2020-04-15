Irate Coquitlam, B.C., customer allegedly coughs on grocery clerk over limit on toilet paper

A Coquitlam woman allegedly threw a fit at a grocery store after she wasn't allowed to buy more than the retailer's purchase limit of toilet paper — deliberately coughing on a clerk in anger, according to police.

Coquitlam RCMP officers were called to an IGA in Coquitlam Monday afternoon following an altercation between a grocery clerk and an irate customer.

"This is a great example of why we need to keep perspective, take a breath, and treat essential workers like grocery store clerks with the respect they deserve," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a news release.

He says abuse of any type against essential workers will not be tolerated.

After reviewing video footage, police were able to track the woman down at her Coquitlam home where she was arrested for assault.

The 25-year-old woman has no significant history with police, says McLaughlin, and she has since been released.

She is set to appear in court on July 13, 2020.

Similar charges have been laid against others in jurisdictions across Canada recently.

Last week, police in Mayerthorpe, Alta., arrested a man who was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and had allegedly coughed in an officer's face on purpose.